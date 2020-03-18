Our Secret Below
A downloadable game for Windows
DEMO OUT NOW!
About The Game
Nia Davis, has been kidnapped and taken to the basement of an unfamiliar house. Waking up in a haze, Nia does not remember anything before this moment. In her weakened state, she overhears her captor and learns she does not have much time left to live. He is obsessed, and no one else can have her. There has to be some way out of here.
Understand Your Captor
In order to survive, Nia must escape her cell, scour her captor’s belongings, piece together his history, and use that knowledge to find journal entries, files, keys, and anything else useful to uncover a path to freedom. Break into security systems, unlock computer terminals, solve puzzles, open doors, and gain access to new areas while not being discovered to finally escape captivity.
More Than The Surface
While Our Secret Below is based in escape room style mechanics for its core game play, the game is heavily story driven and many of the player's actions revolve around driving the story forward, uncovering mysteries, and learning systems to keep from being caught. It may be unsettling learning how deep this man's obsession goes.
Replayability
Our Secret Below is designed with multiple endings and lots of hidden elements that provide a wide range of content from additional lore, alternate play experiences, and may aid in achieving certain parts of the game's story. Some secrets are hidden in ways that may never be found. Our Secret Below is designed to be looked at from many different angles to experience all the game truly has to offer. If you think you've found everything, you probably haven't.
|Updated
|1 day ago
|Status
|In development
|Platforms
|Windows
|Rating
|Author
|DarkStone Digital
|Genre
|Puzzle
|Tags
|Escape Game, Horror, Story Rich, Thriller
Download
Click download now to get access to the following files:
Development log
- Our Secret Below - New v1.3 build Perofrmance Boost2 days ago
- Bi-Weekly update 3-153 days ago
- Our Secret Below Demo out Monday5 days ago
- Bi-Weekly update 1-2850 days ago
Comments
Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.
OMG, I loved it! I can not wait for the full release. The graphics, gameplay, and storyline are amazing. I wish I was a bit smarter at escape room type games. You can tell a lot of work has went into this game. I hope this game gets fully released because I need to know what happens next. If you are interested in my gameplay I will link it below.
Thank you so much! I’m hoping the game will be ready in a few months! It’s been a lot of fun working on the story aspect for this.
very interesting but also i totally don't blame the guy, i mean yeah he kidnapped me and all but like... he wants love and i vibe with it
Bold position. I respect it.
Looking forward to the full release of this!!
Link to my channel (opens in new tab) youtube.com/jonathick
Thank you so much for playing!
Was very interesting. Thanks again for letting me know about the demo. Looking forward to the full game.
Absolutely and thank you for playing! Hoping to have the game finished out in a few months. Now that the demo is done, I’m full tilt into the major stuff. going to be fun!
I absolutely loved this. So far everything I have played from you DarkStone is really good. I can't wait for the full release!!
Not going to lie… that actually made me kinda choke up to read that. I really appreciate it and I’m so happy you played. Thank you!
amazing, just amazing. I can't wait for the full thing. My only complaints were some quality of life changes for controls and view range but otherwise you've hooked me with the story and the acting.
Thank you so much! I have ideas for the quality of life change department, but would you mind listing what you had issue with so I can make sure it overlaps with my list? I can’t fix everything but I want to make sure I have my finger on the pulse correctly.
of course of course!
1. only noticed it while chained up but from standing still to moving will also move the camera ((target reticle)) in a way that can be irritating. Smoothing that out so it acts more predictably would be nice and allow the player to scan the environment more easily so they don't feel frustrated for missing important items
2. about the reticle again. the range seems limited, being unable to look all the way down means i have to find a sweet spot to actually pick up some items. Never even got the flashlight for that reason since it was blocked by the drawer as well.
3.the lock box puzzle got me for a bit because i didn't realize that it wasn't a dial combination but a button one. This is likely just me being an idiot but i thought the markings on the buttons were just so small i couldn't understand what it read. Perhaps add a zoom feature when examining something for closer inspection.
4. An option for subtitles would be lovely. the audio mixing was fine but in a "let's play" world talking over cut scenes is going to happen and that would let people who can't run the game enjoy it.
5. There seemed to be a lot of lore planned for this which I love! For horribly impatient people like myself however skimming through all of the text in documents and the like can lead to things being missed. Just keeping in mind to make the important information POP is the last point. Which you did in the folder so not a complaint just a thing to be aware of really!
hope some of this helped :D
Some great stuff here thank you again and really enjoyed the video!
Enjoyed this! Yet another awesome demo by DarkStone and as usual I can't wait for the full release!
Thanks so much for playing! Hopefully a few months out from release!
Looking really good so far. Wasn't expecting that ending.
The full version is gonna be fun :D lots of strange stuff
Not bad. Creepy and disturbing. Very nice models too!
At first I thought it was just escaping the psycho but there's something else going on here I think...
Mmmmmmm yes :D there’s much more. I’m excited for the full version.
Thank you! It’s good to see how people play it so I know how to better lay out the full version. Hopefully will release in a few months!
I have a terrible bug :C
I can't get out of crawl mode. I've tried reinstalling it. I'm sad.
That’s super strange. You press ctrl and you can’t stand up? Is this at the start of the game?
You read the letter, and found the bolt cutters I’m assuming.
Well either I was mistakin when I was spamming all of the buttons and didn't try ctrl, or the third download was a success because I can now stand with ctrl. But yes I had found the note and cut the chains.
Also I finished it and it was not at all what is normally expected from this genre of game! Very intriguing. Here's hoping for more to come!
Cheers for the reply.
Super happy to hear that and thank you so much! I’m excited to finish this one out. Have a lot of cool stuff planed imo. Thank you again!
Just want to take a moment to say how freaking fantastic this game looks and plays! Love the atmosphere!
Very fun and in depth i enjoyed myself recording this one can't wait to see the full release
Thanks a ton for playing! I’m glad you enjoyed it!
Interesting progress, I seemed to have done things and gone places that weren't available in the demo, so, the demo is much shorter than I had thought - not a complaint but was funny to me, seeing that I missed a simple tool and roamed for a while to find what it is I needed, which reminded me of constant clicking in a point and click game
and the captor looks like the lovechild of The Rock and Dave Chapelle. You can't tell me I'm wrong
The perfect man. Yeah the demo is short, the entire game takes place in that basement and I didn’t want to gate off a bunch of the room and turn it into a hallway which translated to some searching. Full game has much MUCH more stuff in the basement. There IS some side content in the demo too which is additional reason for the whole basement. Thank you for playing!
Also! Everything you can do/ can go is part of the demo. There is simply some side stuff that isn’t required to beat it. Much like in the full version of the game :D
Thank you for playing!
New build is up with a performance boost.
really impressive but I couldn't go above 20 fps. it's creepy and fun to play
Yeah I’m looking into performance issues. Hopefully I can fix something soon
I just put up an update that should have a rather large performance boost.
Created an itch account just to say that the game looks good, i really like the concept and the atmopshere is really good. I can't wait for the full release and i'm looking forward to play The Subject as well. Thank you Brian for these amazing games !
Thank you so much for playing!
New update fixing a number of bugs!
Hey , very nice demo , atmopshere is really good , Thanks for this game !
Thank you so much for playing!
This is a MUST DOWNLOAD my dudes... 10/10. I cannot wait until the full release!
Thanks for playing dude!
I really like the concept, which is why this demo made me really hyped about the full version. The attention to detail on all the models is incredible and i really love how you manage to set the mood in this!! I hope this gets the attention it deserves :3
I just pushed a new update for the demo that should fix a number of bugs!
Our Secret Below demo will be released Monday March 16th!